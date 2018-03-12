Sound Off for March 12: Gene Taylor should fill Cochran’s Senate seat

Honk! Honk!
There is a third category of left lane drivers who are arrogantly defiant, obnoxious, entitled and refuse to move over. These people are typically going below the speed limit. Flash your lights, honk your horn, they aren’t moving over for anybody.
Dangerous speeding
The speeding on U.S. 90 is absolutely frightening. The speed limit is 45 in Pass Christian, but people drive 60 and know they won’t be arrested. Beachfront houses have children and pets, and cars have to go from driveways into that traffic. Something desperately needs to be done.
Get rid of garbage
Sure seems to be a lot of people consumed with garbage. Seems like a good hobby or some community volunteer service might help get your mind free of garbage cans. Just a thought.
Me?
“Look at that litter. Disgusting litterbugs. Someone should pick it up.”
Tag, I’m it
Oh my! I see so many vehicles without any car tag whatsoever and the one that is my favorite is: “Tag applied for.” One only has to go to the tag office and get one — same day it’s bought. I guess no one in Mississippi wants to pay the high tag price. Except those of us who want to support the schools and roads.
Just a thought
Why don’t all you retiring and defeated Congressmen and Senators leave the American people a going away present: “Term Limits.”
What about Taylor?
Recommend the governor appoint Gene Taylor to fill remaining term for Sen. Cochran. He would be a great asset and already has the experience.
Yes, for McDaniel
Mr. McDaniel, I am looking forward to you as a Senate candidate. This state needs fresh people with fresh ideas on how to bring this state off the bottom. I am willing to do what I can to help.
