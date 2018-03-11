Sound Off for March 11: Gulfport sidewalks are a hazard

Blinker fluid shortage
It seems that the newer the vehicle, the less likely turn signals are used. Perhaps the Coastal car dealers are in short supply of blinker fluid.
We need help
The world needs more psychologists.
Never miss a local story.
Not just Sundays
The division and attitude of our country on race, bias, and flag may be compounded by religion, giving solace and forgiveness only on Sunday. Christianity needs to be observed 24/7.
Pretty simple
The passing or left lanes are for faster traffic. This is even indicated on some highways with signs "Slower Traffic Keep Right." The United States Uniform Vehicle Code states: Upon all roadways any vehicle proceeding at less than the normal speed of traffic at the time and place and under the conditions then existing shall be driven in the right-hand lane available for traffic. This is common knowledge on any highway with more than two lanes. Unless you are actually making a left turn, what part of this do you not understand?
Safer sidewalk
I am now walking and taking my bicycle to Bay St. Louis and Waveland from U.S. 90 down the beach to the Sliver Slipper. It’s so much wider, even safer from the manholes, than Gulfport on the beach across from Windgate Hotel and Waffle House. Sad that Gulfport is a tourist area and our sidewalks are a hazard.
I tried
Went to the police station to report a crime I just witnessed. A sign in the lobby read, “To speak with a person call this number.” I called, was transferred to voicemail, left a message and nobody called me back.
Comments