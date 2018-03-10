Sound Off for March 10: Slow down, speeders

It’s not the interstate
The speed limit on West Oaklawn Road just off I-10 in Biloxi is 35 mph. The roadway is marked with double yellow traffic lines indicating no passing. I’ve been passed numerous times on this road by speeding vehicles — especially service trucks and vehicles — driving as if they are on I-10. There are numerous residential and commercial businesses on this roadway with lots of traffic. To you speeders: Slow down.
Is it accessible?
We have a family member who has to use a wheelchair to get around, and I would like to add to the “be accessible” Sound Off in the paper today. It wasn’t until our family member became disabled a few years ago that we began to realize how inaccessible so many stores and restaurants are. Our biggest observation was lack of motorized chairs in big stores. That would be our number one priority to be addressed. But I would also ask the managers of the businesses in our area to physically sit in a wheelchair and try to maneuver in and around your store to make sure it is accessible. There are a lot of people who might be physically disabled but they are not financially disabled and would love to spend money in your business.
Just like me
We now know that every recent Oscar nominee received a swag bag with over $100,000 of merchandise, gifts and vacation trips in it. The nominees want us to believe they’re no different than the rest of us. Yeah, right.
Great workers
I keep reading all of the disparaging remarks about garbage service. I must be the exception; for the past five years, I have been leaving cold drinks for our service people and they repay this act by actually bringing my container back to the back door. They are great workers.
Left-lane speeders
I enjoyed speeders finally being pulled over. They have complete disregard for the law. Arrest speeders and the left lane problem solves itself.
In the middle
Gulfport, please begin enforcing against the insanity of people driving in the turning lane constantly on U.S. 49.
Stink is on the way
Enjoy the cooler weather while you can. Once it warms up, your garbage cans are going to ferment in the heat. Woe be to the household that has chicken the day after collection, for the funk will rise and slap you in the face every time you open the lid.
