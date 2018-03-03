Sound Off for March 3: ‘Here we go again’ with Chris McDaniel

Sad!
How sad that a local sports store is trying get on the politically correct side of the gun control issue. I will take my business elsewhere.
And ... again
Oh Lord, McDaniel. Here we go again.
NRA is not in charge
Who put the NRA is charge of America? Our leaders have to “ask” the NRA to “agree to” ideas that could protect our children from being slaughtered in their schools? This is madness!
Get ready
Hummingbirds will be arriving in early March. Before filling with fresh nectar, clean your feeder thoroughly with bleach and water. I left mine hanging all winter, and it is still clear as crystal.
Drama plus in White House
I don’t remember any president being so juvenile about the people who work around him. He calls them derogatory silly names. The number of people who have left the White House is remarkable and we can see how nothing is getting done. Too much drama to be functional.
Not soon enough
When can we vote Palazzo and his phone town hall meetings out? Can’t come soon enough!
Change lanes
To “Slow It Down,” I have two things to say. First, if you have nowhere to go, why are you on the road in the first place? Second, I can just about guarantee that you are driving in the inside lane. Try moving to the outside lane, and I’ll bet you have fewer people on your tail.
Second chances
Everyone deserves a “second chance.” So, it’s fine for Chris McDaniel to enter the Senate race against Roger Wicker. It gives him a “second chance” to make a fool of himself. Nancy Pelosi would stand a better chance of beating Wicker.
Don’t litter
Smokers, what makes you think that it is acceptable to throw your cellophane and cigarette packages in the street? The rest of us don’t want to see it and don’t want to have to pick up after you.
