Sound Off for March 1: Children don’t have right to miss school for protests

Right to protest?
Children have no right to miss school to protest anything. Had you gone to school ... you would have learned that.
Be more considerate
You know who you are. The one with the garage door that you never close with the junk piled high. The one with the Christmas lights still up in February. The one with the vehicle stored in the street that doesn’t run. The one with the basketball goal in the street blocking traffic. Your neighbors talk about you. Don’t you think it might be a good idea to be more considerate of your neighbors and their property values?
Better planning
I know this is kinda hard to do now. But it seems like it would have been simple to build the police and fire stations next to or across the street from schools. Alternate a fire station here at this one and police station at the next.
Buy back program
It is time for local authorities to initiate a “buy back” program for assault rifles? I have an AR and I’m willing to give it up if I’m assured it will be destroyed. I would appreciate the money from a buy back so that I could purchase a more appropriate firearm.
It is harsh
Is there some reason our schools cannot be made as safe as our courthouses and airports? You don’t see judges or court stenographers walking off the job because they fear for their lives. And just try getting to your gate at the airport with a bottle of water you brought. Arming some educators may be a part of the solution, but how about requiring positive ID to get into the school only after you’ve passed thru the body scanner and metal detector? Sound harsh? So is burying a child.
No assault weapons
Please, we have always had guns. But assault weapons? No. It’s not the the hunting rifles, or small pistols for protection we’re after. It is the assault weapons. No one needs an assault weapon.
Schools take variety
The reason there are no violence problems in private and parochial schools is that problems are expelled or never get in. Public schools have to take a wide variety of students.
Meeting needed
I got another robo telephone town hall meeting from Congressman Palazzo last night. It was a total waste of time. He answers only rehearsed, softball questions, and he doesn’t do that well. When will he have a town hall meeting?
