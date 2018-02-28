Sound Off for Feb. 28: Harden school defenses against shooters

It’s time
The United States finished fourth in the Olympics. Isn’t it time to make America great again?
Simple fix
Why couldn’t the U.S. just disconnect the internet from Russia and end the political meddling?
Never miss a local story.
Parental responsibility
I would like to know when they arrest these kids making these threats why do they not make the parents responsible for their actions. I know they cannot not announce the names of the kids but why not announce the name of the parents they belong to then maybe the parents will take notice of what is going on. I know some do not care, but maybe making the parents look like bad parents will make then take responsibility and know what their kids are up to. This is from someone whose grandkids have been taken home due to this problem.
Better option
It may be more cost-effective to refit each school room, office space, and hall with bulletproof glass and steel doors, better locks, etc. Effective lockdown details would be relatively easy to develop. This system may prevent a shooter from gaining access to potential victims and may possibly help trap and contain the shooter in some cases. This could be cheaper and safer than arming and training teachers.
Watch it
I hope everyone who read Tuesday’s paper went to YouTube to watch the Apple ad featuring a Mississippi native and his wife. Beautiful!
Proposal
The law says I must buy health and car insurance. I propose mandatory liability insurance of a million dollars on each assault weapon. The insurance industry might just be big enough to take on the NRA.
Tap into snowbirds
Surprised the area does not have a snowbird committee. Tapping into this group could be beneficial for the many volunteer opportunities that could be filled. Also social activities and gatherings give the community an opportunity to meet others. At the Chamber meetings, businesses could submit information on events and have a printout available at the gatherings or visitor center. I am sure this would be appreciated by many snowbirds and seniors in the area.
Language winners
It is truly amazing how well the beautiful Olympic contenders from around the world spoke English. In many cases, better than some of us.
Thank you
Had the nicest thing happen to us. As we were being seated at a restaurant, I noticed a young couple at a table. He was wearing a Smoky Mountains cap so I spoke to them. As we were ready to check out, our server said our meal was paid for by the couple. Touching.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments