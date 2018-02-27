Sound Off for Feb. 27: Students should be allowed to protest, too

Think about this
Think about the worst teacher you ever had. Now think about that same teacher armed.
It’s the guns
We’ve always had nuts. It’s the guns.
The word is ...
Front page headline in Sun Herald used the word “behemoth”! I am 70 years old, a college graduate and worked many years in the business world but was not familiar with the word. Maybe most others are.
Don’t disrupt
Parents: If your child is too young or too full of energy to sit still for more than 30 seconds, then you shouldn’t take him to a craft class. All he does is disrupt the class and make it harder for the other children to participate. Think first.
Give me a break!
So, it’s fine to close the schools for Mardi Gras, Spring Break, Fall Break, Winter Break, Christmas Break and any other Excuse Break. But, when students show some level of responsibility and miss class to protest gun laws — which they certainly have a right to do — they get criticized. Hey, please direct me to the clause in the Constitution that says the Bill of Rights and the Amendments are restricted to only those who are non-students!
It’s too loud!
I can see that some of you have proven that you don’t care if you hurt people in their late 60s to 70s by your loud music. What a shame!
Break away
Our only interstate goes to Louisiana or Alabama, not our capitol in Jackson. The three coastal counties do not exist in the minds of the legislative Mississippi lords except to collect taxes to support the same old failed policies. Therefore, it is time for the three coastal counties to break away and form a new state of “South Mississippi” or vote to be annexed by Alabama or Louisiana.
What’s up, Gautier?
An article in Sunday’s Sun Herald listed almost $70 million in 2018 building permits for new development, additions or renovations along the Coast from Waveland to Pascagoula — with the exception of Gautier. Gautier seems to be stagnant, to say the least.
Auto parts store, please
Lyman and Saucier are in need of an auto parts store. There is plenty of land alongside U.S. 49, which would be a great site for any auto parts store. I am tired of driving all the way to Gulfport or Wiggins to buy my auto parts. How about one of you energizing auto parts store relocate or build a new one up here in northern Harrison County?
No threats here
Not a single private school on the Coast has had threat issues. That should start the thinking process.
