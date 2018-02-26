Sound Off for Feb. 26: Let’s all disagree in peace

Educate yourself
It’s a problem for all of the U.S. Far too many get their news from Facebook,Twitter, evangelical websites and never read any newspapers. Sad for us but the Russians did and will take advantage of this. Democracy will be hanging by a thread.
Bag it
As a country worker , the loose garbage is a serious problem. The best solution is simple: everyone bag your trash! And put in the dumpster your tax dollars are paying for.
Never miss a local story.
Misconception
Saturday’s Sound Off about the protesters of the ’60s deserves a response. My parents were those protesters, they protested an unpopular war, they were marching on Selma, and they walked with linked arms protesting the rights of women. They did not come home broke, with STDs unbathed, and minds full of drugs. They finished their college educations, got jobs, got married, had children, and still to this day support causes that they believe in. I thank God they stood up to what they believed in so that I would have a better world to live in.
Youth rising
The peace and love kids who demonstrated against the Vietnam War proved to be right. Today’s courageous, articulate, forced to be wise beyond their years young activists are right, too. They inspire hope for our future. Open your minds and hearts and listen to them.
Easier access
Please consider this before arming our teachers. If 20 percent of teachers in our schools are armed with concealed weapons you know that it will become a contest by students to identify who those teachers are and where they conceal them. Any student with a propensity to do violence will simply steal or take the teacher’s weapon and proceed to use it.
Disagree in peace
Teach your children the word no and what it means. Teach them they don’t always get their way. Teach them not everyone that tries out makes the team — work harder and try out again. Teach them there is consequences to their actions and some times there is not an easy way out. Picking up a gun and shooting is not an easy way out. And most of all teach them it is okay to agree to disagree!
Working together
My answer to all the negativity is I just renewed my membership to the NRA with an additional donation to their legislative fund. From where I sit, they are the only ones that make sense on this issue. Do I agree with everything they say? Nope. The subject of AR-15 rifles for example, I am not sure about. However, if that is a choice of a trained, certified and properly vetted individual, so be it. Get behind one of the only organizations that supports us fully. And, let’s not make this a political football. All sides are affected by these issues so all sides should be working to solve it ... together.
