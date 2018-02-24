Sound Off for Feb. 24: Did CNN script its town hall meeting?

Educate yourself
I’m not sure if I should be worried that Russia has used social media to influence past and possibly future election results or the fact the the average American voter bases who they vote for on the information they read on Twitter and Facebook. What’s wrong with picking up a newspaper, from several different sources, to make an educated decision?
Did CNN script it?
Really CNN? You host a “town hall” meeting and script all the questions. We used to have “journalism” in this country. This network has continually spiraled downward from the “Clinton News Network” to now they are simply “CNNDNC.”
This isn’t the 1700s
If the NRA wants to stand by the Constitution and the right to bear arms, then they can stand by my child’s right to live and go to school without fear of getting murdered. They can pay for metal detectors, bullet-proof windows and doors, armed security, audio alarms, video systems, internet monitoring, public service announcements and training, and anything else that will keep students safe in all schools public and private while allowing any “Tom, Dick, and Harry” to purchase any weapon they please! I think the right to bear arms in the 1700s was warranted but not these days. If you want to shoot you should be able to go to a certified range and rent a gun to satisfy your testosterone!
Stephen who?
Read in today’s Sun Herald that Stephen Colbert gave his opinion on lawmakers. Who is Stephen Colbert?
The whole story
In the ’60s you went out to protest for peace and love as young adults, not children. You were also spoiled and coddled by WWII and Depression-era parents who wanted better for you and released you from personal responsibilities. You went out on your protests and in less than two years ended up broke, worn out, unbathed, full of STDs, and with half your brains lost to drugs. At that point most of you woke up, ran home to your parents, took a bath, and got a job. Let’s always have both sides of the truth.
Where is Palazzo?
Hey, where is Steven Palazzo, I’m still trying to figure out which district he represents? Still waiting on an answer.
Editor’s note: He represents the 4th district, which includes the lower six counties as well as Forrest, Perry, Greene, Lamar, Marion, Wayne and Jones counties and part of Clarke County.
Protect the kids
Students want this to be the LAST school shooting, that is why they are missing school. Stop the shootings! Protect our children!
