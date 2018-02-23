Sound Off for Feb. 23: Thank you, students, for taking action

Courageous children
I am sitting here in tears, listening to these courageous children turning their grief into action, determined to make a change and stop the carnage in our schools. I am ashamed that it is necessary for them to have to do this — we should have stopped these killings after Sandy Hook. Other developed nations do not have this problem. What’s the difference? But thank God there is finally action against this. Thank God for these children! God Bless them, although I wonder if they may need to march on NRA Headquarters in addition to legislatures?
Wake up
The bump stock limitation is something the NRA has allowed its politicians to do and it’s only a Band-Aid over a grievous wound. The real problem with our political system is that the politicians represent their donors’ interests and not their voters. When will the voters wake up to this truth and clean house?
All deserve safety
My child goes to a parochial school. But to be comparing it to public schools after an awful tragedy is not appropriate. All of our children deserve to be safe in all schools. We should be praying for the families and victims.
Tipping point?
I think the anger over non-tippers for the casual dining to-go orders is misdirected. Do you tip at every drive-thru window? Are fast food workers paid a servers wage? Should the rules be different because the food costs more? The employers are taking advantage by paying server wages instead of regular pay.
A thought
If American businesses are moving to Mexico because labor is cheaper, why not let the Mexican workers build Trump’s wall and save U.S. taxpayers money?
Staying away
Thanks for the heads-up for the Black Spring Break the weekend of April 14. I’ve marked my calendar to stay at least 20 miles away from that area, especially U.S. 90. I got caught up in the traffic last year and it only took two hours to get back to Ocean Springs from Gulfport.
It’s the guns
Regarding Chicago having a high rate of shootings with restrictive gun laws. The Chicago Police Department reports that 60 percent of the guns recovered in shootings there were from out of state. Nearby Indiana has very loose gun laws. The common denominator in all those shootings were GUNS.
