Sound Off for January 11: Keep kids safe this Mardi Gras season

Best diet
The best diet in the world, eat less, move more!
Thought of the day
To be happy with a man, you must understand him a lot and love him a little. To be happy with a woman, you must love her a lot and not try to understand her at all.
Positive vibes
The Saints have a good chance of winning against the Vikings because they are playing indoors. Brees plays much better indoors, I just hope the defense holds out.
Please explain
Trump said he was not going to pursue drilling for oil off Florida. Most every state has oil wells that has oil including California. What makes Florida so special to not allow it?
Well-done!
Thanks to the civic-minded citizen who was responsible for the pruning of the trees on County property in Saucier at Church Avenue and Third Street. That’s a nice job!
Slow progress
In watching the progress being made on the Mississippi 25 and Lamey Bridge Road roundabout, I’m beginning to believe the president’s southern border wall will be finished first.
Chicken or egg
Be careful what you wish for in Ocean Springs. Honestly, I do not know if consumers are staying away because of the flag flying. But I can guarantee the consumers who support the flag will quit visiting if you take it down. The consequences of your actions might decrease visitors and revenues.
Get to work
There is a way to peacefully spread your flag message (and get action). Get off your duff and organize a statewide petition drive to get the governor and Legislature to put the issue up for a vote by the people. Sometimes you may have to work for what you want rather than just running your mouth.
Not fair
After catching the winning pass in the Alabama-Georgia game, DeVonta Smith, the receiver got no attention from the media, except a shot of him with his teammates, and a shot of him running to the locker room by himself. Saban did mention his name, Smitty, once. Was he camera-shy or neglected? If he had not caught the pass, Alabama would not have won. The quarterback got all the glory.
Safe Mardi Gras!
Mommy, daddy, Mardi Gras is around the corner. There will be beautiful floats coming, great throws being tossed. Please remember, floats can’t stop fast. Watch, pay attention to little ones; throws can hurt! Accidents are quick. This is my favorite event. It can be family fun or devastating. Listen, obey police orders. Make experiences you will never forget, memories of happiness to look back on. Children, make your parents behave. Happy Mardi Gras 2018, Gulf Coast!
