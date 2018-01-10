Sound Off for January 10: ‘The Magnolia flag represents us so much better’

Cha-ching!
The money belongs in the cash drawer. Not your pocket.
No cigar
Yet another team manages to play Alabama for 30 minutes. Is there no one that can drive a stake in their heart?
Slow down
I’m all for more speed bumps in big parking lots. People really don’t have to zoom across a 50-yard parking lot at 40 mph. There’s no reason for it. Just dangerous, stressful, whacky behavior.
Focus, Fo-Fo
Mayor Gillich needs to concentrate on the infrastructure problem . . . for the City of Biloxi. Instead he wants to drum up competition for struggling businesses and dishonor the state flag.
Good work
Thank you, Sun Herald, for all of the professionally written articles in this past Sunday’s paper. Great to read the other voices from outside our state as well. Keep up the good work.
Why?
For me, it’s hard to understand why people of this great state want to fight so hard to hold on to a flag that is not the original flag of this state. . . . It’s just a piece of cloth, my friends, and the Magnolia flag represents us so much better. I just don’t get it.
Follow up
When young people are looking for gainful employment and apply for a job, the least a potential employer should do is inform the applicant as to why they didn’t get the job, especially when they were interviewed. It is very discouraging to the applicant when they don’t know where they stand. It is the courteous thing to do.
Go to Jackson
I understand some people not liking the state flag. But not shopping somewhere because of the state flag doesn’t make sense to me. Why punish the businesses? But you buy car tags and pay your property taxes in this state. Renters pay to landlords who pay them. You buy gas (pay taxes) here to drive out of state to shop. When I shop, I don’t want to be asked to sign a petition of any kind. It is an issue that you need to be fighting in Jackson.
