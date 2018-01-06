Sound Off for January 6: Casinos line the beach but I can’t buy a lottery ticket. Why?

It is global warming
Record warmth in Alaska. Record cold in the southern U. S. Extreme weather events throughout the year. This is exactly what global warming is. What is the matter with you!
Oh, the irony
It boggles my mind, as a lifelong Mississippian (except for being held hostage in CA and FL for a few years), that I cannot purchase a lottery ticket in my state while casinos line the beach, and cannot purchase a bottle of wine in grocery stores where shelves are lined with rows of beer, much less order wine on line and have it shipped. Come on, y’all.
Landon? Really?
While driving on U.S. 49 toward Gulfport, a big sign confuses tourists and others who might not have been here before. It is “Landon,” as though they were entering Landon and not Gulfport. Why is this sign up for a community that is not only unincorporated, but actually within the city limits of Gulfport?
Easy solution
Forget the lottery. What Mississippi needs is to legalize marijuana and sell it they way they do in Colorado and California. There are acres and acres of rich farmland in the Delta that could be used for harvesting this drug, which is actually safer than tobacco, and everyone who smokes it already can get it illegally, so why not legalize it and clear enforcement from having to deal with it?
Thank you, Janine
I have nothing but a huge amount of praise and gratitude for an employee, Janine, of Bed, Bath & Beyond in D’Iberville. She went above and beyond in helping my wife when she suddenly became ill in the store this past Wednesday. If Janine represents the caliber of people employed at Bed Bath & Beyond, it’s no wonder that people love to shop there. Thank you so very much, Janine. We will be seeing you again.
Bring arrow back
For God’s sake, Gulfport, I take it no one in charge drives west on 28th Street during afternoon drive time, as the stack up continues left, turning off of 28th Street onto 30th Avenue, because you took away our left-turn arrow. Since we won’t see 28th Street repaved in our lifetime, could we please at least have our arrow back?
Figure it out
Come on, folks. A 30-minute course on sexual harassment being taught to our state representatives? What a joke. Shouldn’t these people, with a little thought, be able to figure it out on their own.
Not that funny
I didn’t find Dave Barry’s article that funny. Corny, maybe.
