Sound Off for January 4: It’s not just about Ocean Springs when it comes to flag debate

Warming, please
I want global warming. I need global warming. Until spring anyway.
Diversions
Elections and reforms are mechanisms designed to avoid any real change in society.
Never miss a local story.
Warmest thanks
Our thanks to all newspaper delivery personnel who get out in this bitter cold to deliver our newspaper. Prayers for a safe delivery route and may you be home soon, from a grateful customer.
Healthy idea
Are there any health-oriented organizations who would be willing to offer free healthy cooking classes in 2018? We are all encouraged to eat more vegetables and nutritious meals, but we often lack the knowledge of how to prepare them. I think most people would eat healthier if they knew how to cook satisfying and delicious healthy meals.
A state issue
Ocean Springs merchants need to look to the state for help to remove the state flag. They are just a few people who don’t like the flag. It’s not about Ocean Springs, it’s about the whole state.
Grow up!
Donald Trump needs to act his age and not speak as a middle school bully tit for tat with the North Korean leader. He needs to show that he is the adult. Is he trying to force a war? He really needs to show some maturity as our president.
Mindless wins
People don’t want to pay $20 for a two-hour, boo-hoo drama laced with tons of social and political hidden nonsense. They want to relax, escape reality for a couple hours, and see something grand on the big screen. If you want to show a bunch of melodramatic nonsense full of washed up, head-bobbing actors and actresses, open a movie house. Keep lowering those prices and you may get enough people in to keep the doors open a while.
Go to Jackson!
Real estate around downtown Ocean Springs is some of the hottest in Mississippi. Businesses are doing well, also. Ocean Springs is a great place to live and shop. No one considers the state flag when they go there. You’re wasting your time and need to protest in Jackson, not Ocean Springs if you want the flag changed.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments