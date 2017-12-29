Sound Off for December 29: BP Money should go to only one place in Mississippi

My preference
“One size fits all” is a freedom killer. I much prefer, “more than one way to skin a cat.”
Goose not gander
What works for the young doesn’t necessarily work for the old.
No question
The Coast counties were directly affected by the oil spill. Why is there even a debate that the BP money would go anywhere else?
Made the case
I would like to reply to the sound off writer who seemed angry about the recent decision concerning suspended drivers licenses in Mississippi. The decision did not result from a lawyer simply walking up to a judge and crying, “It’s not nice.” The suit was supported by mountains of statistical evidence that both law enforcement and the justice system were not treating people uniformly, and people on the poverty threshold and below were given severely disproportionate treatment by the legal system and were being denied fair remedy and accommodation based on income level. Your assumption that all those poor people shouldn’t be allowed to drive was the foundation thought that perpetuated the problem and led to this decision. You would have made a great witness for the case against the legal system. Don’t forget that Mississippi is one of the poorest states, and old, tired justice practices of inequality only help keep the state from progressing forward.
