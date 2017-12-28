Sound Off for December 28: Can we get patrols on Popps Ferry?

Business plan
Turning a hobby into a business might make more sense than retraining for a new job.
Get a hobby
We need to get people interested in hobbies.
Never miss a local story.
Patrol please
I would like to see more law enforcement for traffic violations. In particular, people who tailgate those of us going the speed limit on a three-lane road like Brodie or Popp’s Ferry, and roar past in the middle turn lane. Such impatience could result in road rage (not from me). I just smile and hope they get to where they are going without causing an accident.
Slap in the face
The Trump administration’s scaling back on the use of fines to punish nursing homes that harm or put residents at grave risk is another slap in the face by this administration to the most vulnerable citizens of this country. The idea that reducing fines will help nursing homes focus on improving is a joke. All it does is add to the coffers of wealthy corporations that own most nursing homes at the expense of our elderly who need the most protection possible.
