Sound Off

Sound Off for December 27: What happened to the egg nog?

December 27, 2017 05:20 AM

Income booster

If you want to increase your income, learn a skill or work more hours.

Raising rates

I received a small increase to my Social Security with an increase to my Medicare premiums. The increase has nothing to do with the new tax bill passed by Congress with not a Democrat voting for it.

Unbelievable

With the 2016 election over and Trump doing so many good things for this country, how can anyone possibly believe these poll ratings especially when they only poll 800 people on the left. Fake news!

My point of view

As I see it now, in the 2020 elections if you vote for a Democrat to U.S. Congress you are for open boarders, unlimited immigration, one world government, expanded social programs paid by taxpayers.

Our entitlements

Pay for a tax cut? Who is the government going to pay if I keep more of my own money? If anything, the Feds should have been paying us for all tax increases in the form of better services and more freedom.

Please explain

Just want to know why grocery stores will not keep eggnog until after New Year’s Eve. Seems funny not to keep some in the freezer until the year has gone.

