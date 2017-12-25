Sound Off for December 26: When will minimum wage increase?

No excuse
When will we see an increase in the federal minimum wage? Corporate America has been insisting for years that it can’t afford higher than $7.25, but U.S. businesses just received a big wet kiss in the form of the tax-cut law. If they can’t afford to increase the minimum wage now, what’s their excuse?
More action
Can we get some universities like Southerm Miss and Mississippi State to schedule a few basketball games to be played at the Coast Coliseum?
Harbor Lights
We loaded up the children at 6 o’clock Christmas Eve, drove to Jones park and what a disappointment! Closed! Its Christmas, Mayor Hewes, surely we can do better! I counted 100 vehicles!
It’s a choice
Had a teacher tell our class something long ago. He said one of the major differences between humans and animals is that humans can choose to behave like animals.
Wake up
Dear “Taking a loss,” congratulations, you’ve broke the current administration’s code. The 2 percent Social Security increase is negatively offset by Medicare increase costs. So wake up America, the tax bill delivers practically nothing for the middle and lower class and gives huge gains for the wealthy. Trickle down in a capitalist nation doesn’t work.
Always a cost
To all you big supporters of the Trumps and the Republicans, I assume you are reveling in the new tax cuts for the rich and the minuscule relief for the middle class. Well, you know none of this comes without a cost. When the bill comes due to pay for these cuts, 1.5 trillion over 10 years, I will now predict that the Republicans will disguise a raid on your Social Security and Medicare to pay for them. Get ready for a decrease in your Social Security benefits, and the eventual elimination of Medicare.
Deal?
President Trump is continually going on about what a good dealmaker he is. When the deal was Jerusalem recognized as capital of Israel unilaterally by U.S., what part of the deal did we get?
By any other name
Explain to me Why can the White House Press Secretary is Sarah “Huckabee” Sanders, but the Republican National Committee Chairwoman can’t be Ronna “Romney” McDaniel?
