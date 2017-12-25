Sound Off for December 25: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Don’t forget!
Count your blessings, thank your friends and family for more than just presents, and don’t forget about the true reason for the season. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
The best
The best donuts are at Grammy’s in Bay St. Louis, almost hidden but so, so good.
Low beams
Always use low beams in fog. High beams just hit the fog, lessen the driver’s ability to see further out, annoy drivers in front of them and cause huge problems for oncoming drivers. Most cars were never equipped with the yellow fog lights, and fog lights were after market items. They always used to teach people that in any condition, never drive beyond your headlights. Gotta think about it a second to figure out what that means. Either way, if it’s foggy or raining, just slow down, and feel OK about yourself as you pass all the fender benders.
Taking a loss
My 93-year-old mother just received her Social Security statement for next year. Hooray, a 2 percent raise, first in several years. Wow, a $28 increase. But wait, Medicare went up $25. Well, she is getting a $3 increase. Oh wait, part D of Medicare went up $15.70. Thank you, U.S. government. She has lost $12.70 for 2018.
And there’s more
In response to “Lucky Me:” I, too, got a $14 raise in Social Security but Medicare went up, so now I am getting $4 a month less. No raise just a reduction in benefits.
Not so funny now
I remember back in graduate school I was taking a retirement planning class. The instructor joked that the first thing you tell clients is to imagine they can’t work, their parents died penniless, and there is no such thing as Social Security. Then ask how they plan to live. If they pause and respond “But that’s not true” instead of “I don’t know how I would live” — uh oh. Guess it was more funny when she said it.
