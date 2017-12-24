Sound Off for December 24: Here’s how you change the state flag

Why the difference?
I’ve lived in Gulfport for a while and like the city, but I cannot understand why Biloxi has so much in the area of recreational facilities, and Gulfport has so little. Biloxi has two superb facilities for various types of exercise, and as far as I know, Gulfport has nothing to compare. Is it money? Is it leadership? Just wondering.
Separate bins, carts
Fellow recyclers: For those of us who have bins and not carts, consider putting some distance between your bin and garbage can, maybe one on each side of your driveway. It's especially important when you have overflow corrugated cardboard. Doing so might keep an overzealous G-Man from putting your cardboard in a landfill.
Which lights to use?
I have seen several warnings about using headlights in fog. However I had learned that the lower intensity Yellow lights should be used in fog and we're, in fact, canned "fog lights". The headlights reflect off the fog back at you and decrease visibility. Which is correct?
Impose stiff fines
I think there is a state law regarding headlights to be on if the wipers are moving, I do not know about fog conditions. Just enacting a law will not solve a problem. There are laws against rape, robbery, murder and much more but those events still occur. These days, if there is not an app for it, too many people do not know how to do it. On rainy and foggy days when tickets would need to be issued for violations, officers are investigating wrecks. The legislature needs to have the courage and integrity to impose very stiff fines for bad driving habits that can kill people. As an example, the fine in Alaska for texting and driving is over $1,000.
Annoying noise
Thank God the old Sears building is finally leveled because the residents of Edgewater Park are sick of the noise. My dogs are having to be plied with tranquilizers because they are terrified of all the noise. And it has always started at 6:30. Somehow, I think there is a noise ordinance in place that doesn’t allow this. My cats are turning on each other because of the stress of the demolition noise across the street. If they start rebuilding at 6:30 every day, believe me when I say I’m calling the city to complain.
Let them know
If you honestly want to change the flag, stop whining complaining and protesting. Simply get ten percent of registered voters to email their state representative and tell them if the flag isn’t changed by a certain date, they will be checking the other persons box in the next election regardless of who the other person is. They’ll trample over each other getting a change the flag bill passed.
