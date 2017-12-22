In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016 photo, a state flag of Mississippi is unfurled by Sons of Confederate Veterans and other groups on the grounds of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., in support of keeping the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag.
Sound Off

Sound Off for December 22: It’s time to vote on the flag again

December 22, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 06:52 PM

Lights please!

For the life of me, I can’t understand why people drive without their headlights on in the fog. I saw many cars doing this. It should be a law to drive with your lights on in the fog

Cook’s catastrophe

Mishap in the kitchen. Peppercorns everywhere.

Ought to be a law

Why is releasing balloons into the air not considered littering and stopped by our litter laws? Found several on Desoto Forrest trail. Besides looking ugly they are very dangerous to wildlife.

Library parking

Library patrons-only parking is needed in front of the St. Martin Library. Community Center visitors hog all the parking spaces in front of the library leaving library patrons with nowhere to park.

Time to vote

We should put the flag up for a vote again, but this time do it correctly: first, vote whether to change the flag or not, then vote upon several designs chosen by a commission.

Don’t get stressed

Stressed is just desserts spelled backward.

Christmas is work

Why is Christmas just like a day at the office? You do all the work and the fat guy with the suit gets all the credit.

No problem

If poverty and non-payment of traffic fines is not a basis for suspending a driver’s license, then this “indigent” is not responsible for automobile insurance, either. Heck, why does he even need a driver’s license? Cannot afford one. But, he looks good in that Escalade.

Stop tailgating!

Thanks for telling everyone that we have the worst drivers in the worst driving state in the nation in wet weather. Those who use their grey matter already knew that. However, your list of the key ways to avoid wrecks left off the second most important factor — tailgating. Just like in dry weather, besides careless driving, tailgating is the greatest cause of wrecks. Every day you see people driving near 80 only one or two car lengths behind other vehicles. Drivers appear to forget the first act of slowing down is not to put your foot on the brake but to get your foot off the gas.

Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.

