Sound Off for December 2: I’m tired of the national anthem politics

I can walk!
I’ve got bad feet, but I can still walk a bridge 3 miles long and then back to the start. Must be divine intervention.
Anyone know?
When is Trump going to stop jobs from going overseas?
Love Baby Blues
Thank goodness for Baby Blues in the comics. Zoe and Hamie sometimes bring the only joy I can find after reading some rather depressing news. They actually can make me giggle.
Please explain
Can someone explain to me why increasing our national debt by trillions of dollars is good when the Republicans are in power but bad when the Democrats are in power?
Fly it or else. . .
I look at it this way: you don’t fly the official state flag, you don’t get any state money.
Rise up
There is a war being waged in our country. It is a war for all reality. Reality between truth and order vs. lies and chaos. I trust that the character and soul of our nation is soon renewed and we rise from this abyss.
Signs, please
Please install right-turn only signs on Sangani Boulevard. If you are driving east on Sangani Boulevard, there is no advanced notice that the right lane is right-turn only at the Lamey Bridge intersection. I have almost been side-swiped numerous times usually by out-of-town cars in the right lane but wanting to go straight. I have contacted the city of D’Iberville Road department twice in the last six months and still nothing. Someone from the city needs to install right-turn only signs as well as paint it on the road starting just east of the red light at Walmart east entrance.
Cut down to one
Dear NFL players and owners, I’ve been a rabid football fan for decades, and I was looking forward to the 2017 season. Now, I watch only one game on Sunday. For the first time in my memory, I’ve not watched a single Monday or Thursday night game. I think the politics of the anthem protests just generally soured me. I watch college football like crazy. I’ve talked to many friends who are similar.
Slow down
My Three Rivers Road community in Woolmarket needs help. Our once semi-quiet neighborhood roads have been invaded by high-speedsters. We have a horrible two-fold problem. A dragster is using our neighborhood roads and bridges to test their dragster. The second problem is, Three Rivers Road itself. Three Rivers Road connects Mississippi 605 and Mississippi 67. This road is simpley a raceway 24/7! The 40 mph speed limit is ignored. A simple solution for all: “Please slow down everybody.”
