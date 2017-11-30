Sound Off for November 30: ‘Put this issue before the people’

Ruff! Ruff!
Mayor Billy Hewes comes through again with the “Bark Park” now open in Gulfport. Many thanks!
Who, me?
The guilty party is always paranoid.
Whaaa!
Aw. Little “top Democrats” won’t go to the important meeting because someone questioned their motives. Poor babies.
Troubled party
If Pelosi and Schumer are the top Democrats then their party is really in trouble.
So long!
Not sad in the least as it was just a matter of time. Coaching alone lost the Egg Bowl. No teams were easier for defense schemes than Mullen’s teams. So many plays were predictable. No loyalty!
Here’s an idea
I also think another good use for the defunct skate park on Debuys Road would be for a Boys and Girls Club. Positive mentoring of our young will make a positive difference for our future.
Amazing
Isn’t it amazing how the people with the most have convinced the people with much less that they should do with even less, so the ones with the most can and should have even more?
Vote on the flag
If we are truly a democracy, then our state should put this issue before the people. If the majority think we should change the flag then that would settle the issue. However, if the majority decide they wish to keep the flag the way it is then that also settles the issue. A majority vote has always been the way this should be settled.
Save it
I am so upset about the possibility of The Great Southern Golf Club becoming a housing development. This golf course holds a very special place in my heart. My dad, who is 90, and I play golf two times a week. We often play at Great Southern and it is a favorite of ours. In fact the people who work there know us by name. Please do not let this great institution go by the wayside.
No sugar coating it
You can write your flowing prose in as romanticized a way as possible to make your case for honoring our heritage and our “misunderstood” ancestors. But to most people there’s nothing honorable about fighting for the right to keep people enslaved. I’m more fixated in our more recent history. In my 60 years I’ve lived with the embarrassment of this state being at the bottom of just about every good poll and at the top of every bad poll. The one exception is our propensity to be the most charitable of people. It would be so great if we could take that charitable streak we have and use it to decide to let this flag go. It’s not a cure-all but it sure would be a great start to putting this state in the right direction.
