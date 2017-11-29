Sound Off for Nov. 29: Why not turn skate park into community center?

Fancy learning
I’ll put on my virtual goggles and get my education that way.
Grinches?
I wonder how many times I’ll have to call the police this holiday season to report criminal activity.
Never miss a local story.
Les for coach
Hate to see Dan Mullen leave. Hopefully Mississippi State will aggressively pursue Les Miles.
Good idea!
What a great idea to acquire the defunct skate park for a community center. Right now the Snyder Center is overused and not available for many of the population. Lets use some of the BP money for all to enjoy along with providing jobs.
Great job!
The Christmas lights in the Bay St. Louis town are marvelous and beautiful at the depot. So happy to see something positive happening. The Hancock Tourism Bureau ought to be commended for a job well-done.
Great lights
As a lifelong Biloxian, I must say “Hats off” to the City of Gulfport for the glorious display of Christmas lights at the Gulfport Harbor. My family and I went down to see what it was all about and ended up spending our whole evening there. There is something to do for all ages and wonderful food, rides and entertainment. The dancing lights on the Christmas trees and all the children’s happy faces just made our evening and really put us in the Christmas spirit. There was parking at the new transit terminal with a shuttle over to the display as well as security to guide you and direct us.
Put it to a vote
Mayor Billy Hewes made a very good case for changing the state flag in his article “Two flags will fly over Gulfport” for replacing the current state flag. There was something missing from the mayor’s article. The current flag was voted on by the citizens of Mississippi in April 2001. When the votes were counted, there was an overwhelming majority for keeping the current flag. It would seem then, the correct way to change the flag would be to hold another referendum. Why does it seem, that Democratic politicians, college professors and I’m willing to bet many people who did not live here or did not vote in the flag referendum are the ones who want to change it by legislative action? Personally, I don’t care if they change the flag. What I do care about is, if you’re going to have a referendum and the citizens of the state vote for something it should be the law of the land. Unless a referendum passed by the majority vote is found to be unlawful or unconstitutional it should not be changed until another referendum can be held. Are those who want to change the flag afraid that they cannot get enough votes if a referendum was held to change the flag?
