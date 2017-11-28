Sound Off for Nov. 28: Please, keep trash off the streets

Make it tougher
Field goals are too easy to make. The goal post should be raised by 4 feet and narrowed by 8.
Pitch in!
Stop tossing your litter onto the roads and parking lots. Is there any place today you stop your car and there is not a garbage can less than 50 feet away?
Never miss a local story.
No lose
Local mayors can do or say whatever they like about the state flag — because they know it isn’t their decision — and come up smelling like a political magnolia blossom.
Please explain
Why are all television news people all glammed up, beautiful, opinionated drama queens and kings? Gimme the old days when a deadpan boring person with a good monotone speaking voice would read the daily facts and news in rapid fire with no drama or opinion.
The problem
Why is there sales competition on Thanksgiving? If only a few showed up, none of them would open. Supply and demand. You will find better sales the week before Christmas. But what if that special device/toy (that you are told everyone must have) is no longer available? That is part of the problem.
Well put
Mayor Billy Hewes could not have discussed our state’s flag issues any better and I quote, “This is not about erasing the past. It’s about being honest about the present, and working toward a productive future.” Well said, Mayor Hewes. Now is the time to do something about it.
How?
Drew Brees got a passing lesson from Jared Goff. It wasn’t that the Saints passing rush was nonexistent, their backfield defense was worse. How are the Saints going to get past the Patriots and the Steelers? Super Bowl! Super Bowl! Are you kidding me?
Heritage!
In response to a Sound Off in today’s paper: All people who honor and want to keep the Confederate battle flag are not stubborn racists. We truly do honor our heritage and our ancestors who fought under that flag. Southerners have a real connection to their land and history which is often misunderstood. It has nothing to do with race or politics.
Addicted
Do health care advocates really believe raising the tax on tobacco products will make any difference? I can tell you with certainty it will not. My husband of 30-plus years is addicted to tobacco. He sees nothing wrong with it. He has a mouthful of rotten teeth and other health issues, but he will go to his grave feeding his tobacco fix. Because he doesn’t believe it’s harming him.
