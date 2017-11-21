Sound Off for November 21: Drew Brees is a miracle worker

Missing out
Eat your heart out boycotting Saints fans, eight in a row.
Presumed innocence
President Trump was on tape and Al Franken was on a photograph. The allegations against Judge Moore are, so far, unproven. How about innocent until proven guilty?
Never miss a local story.
Miracle-worker
Talk about a heart-stopper. The Saints did not start playing Football until the last 3 minutes of the game and were behind by 15 points. Drew Brees is a miracle-worker.
Thanks, Paul!
I missed Paul Hampton’s columns for the times he was not featured. I just wanted the Sun Herald to know I am delighted to know he is back writing and giving an honest opinion on what is going on in Washington. Please tell him thank you for me.
‘Right to work’
The wages in Mississippi will never be high enough to live decently because workers chose to vote for Republican leaders who don’t believe in unions. Mississippi is a “right to work” state, which means you have the right to work for less since you have no union bargaining power. Just about all of the poorest states in the U.S. are “right to work” states.
Not a hater
Why has it become fashionable for the media and young people to label people as “haters” simply because something does not appeal to them? Hate is a powerful, degrading and damaging word and should be used sparingly or it becomes the norm. I’m not a strawberry ice cream hater, I simply prefer chocolate.
Still waiting
I️ really find it hard to believe that after all of the failed doom and gloom predictions concerning no ice at the poles, devastating hurricanes, rising sea levels causing massive flooding. We have been hearing these predictions for 30 years and nothing has happened. Climate change is a natural function of God-created nature. Man always has and always will live within its boundaries.
I’m rich?
I just read the comment “Paid for by growth” in Sunday’s paper. According to that person I am rich — not only me but everyone who owns a home and pays other state and local taxes that itemize their tax returns is rich. This person stated everything as if they knew what they were talking about, so it must be true. How did I not know I was rich? I’m going to check my bank to find out what they did with all my money I didn’t know I had. No more living payday to payday for my family, yippee!
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments