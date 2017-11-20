Sound Off for Nov. 20: ‘There’s a huge difference’ between Franken and Moore

No brainer
I can see already that they need eight teams instead of four in the college football playoffs. With only four, you’re going to leave out some undefeated teams that deserve to be in. More teams equal a fairer process and more drama!
Trashed
Hats off to those that have the pride to clean up their communities! They did a great job at Long Beach harbor and parking lots. Unfortunately, the parking lot will be full of trash again Monday morning. You see there are people who loiter in the parking lot nightly and choose not to use the garbage cans within their reach. They simply drop their drink cans, beer bottles and fast food wrappers on the ground. They have no self respect or respect for their communities. They trash the east end parking lot nightly and the Harrison County Sand Beach Department picks it up each morning.
Swings both ways
To “Works both ways:” If this is the way you think it should work, then Trump should not be sitting in the White House. He is on interviews bragging about taking advantage of women. One bit of difference: Roy Moore is accused of molesting underage girls. Al Franken made a joke in bad taste. Neither should be acceptable but they are not the same.
Creep alert
There’s a huge difference between a guy who is supposed to kiss the girl in a planned skit and over does it, offending her — and a guy who has been preying on young girls in his home town for years and everybody knows it! When a young girl won’t give you her phone number, you call her school? That’s every parents’ nightmare!
Skate solution
Maybe the time is right for Harrison County and the cities of Biloxi and Gulfport to pool their resources to transform the skate park on DeBuys Road into a sports complex that would benefit many. Older residents could use the facility early in the day for bocce, badminton, pickleball, volleyball, stretch classes, Tai Chi, etc. The youth could use it later for basketball, soccer, volleyball, etc. C’mon leaders! Remove the curse! Put your heads together to provide your constituents with a much needed recreation facility.
Get out there
Why is the Gulf Coast so anti pedestrian and bicycles? Weather’s nice, get up and go for a walk or ride. A lot of you really need to.
Wipe out
Wow! Alabama beat ... Mercer? Let the proud celebrations begin! Next week ... Bama vs. Big Al’s Hardware And Equipment Rental pee wee team. Oughta be a tough one ... they’re a sneaky little bunch.
