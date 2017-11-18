Gulfport native Sydney Pucheu is shown on her graduation day at Ole Miss in May. She majored in hospitality management. She was killed in a crash in Lindale, Texas, on Monday.
Sound Off

Sound Off for November 18: Prayers for family who lost their talented daughter

November 18, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED 11 HOURS 25 MINUTES AGO

Scary

“C’mon in, join the crowd!” Now that’s a scary thought.

Priorities

You mean to tell me all that is shown on television nowadays and you are worried about pants sagging.

We are with you

Although we did not know your beautiful and talented daughter, our thoughts and prayers are with all of the Pucheu family at this sad time.

Who it hurts

If electric bills go up, senior citizens already with strict budgets will be the ones you will hurt. The ones who worked when salaries were low without luxuries. You best show up for work and take the job/pay offered. No disrespect. Do your jobs. Sixty-eight year olds or older will suffer. The majority weren’t fortunate to been born into money, business or to be educated. They received no raise for awhile. With the government planning a 2 percent raise, which isn’t enough for senior citizens 68 and older to rise above many being considered on the poverty level. Mississippi is the lowest wage for senior citizens. Help them.

You’re the bully

You are the road bully. You get some kind of thrill out of rushing up to a car ahead of you at a ridiculous speed and slamming on the brakes just before hitting them, then staying so close to them that they can’t even see the front of your car in their mirror. People like you are more often the cause of accidents, especially when the driver in front of you has to suddenly slam on their brakes for a dog (or worse yet a child) in the road, and you end up hitting the vehicle in front of you. You are so bent on bullying the car in front that you don’t even consider going around on their left like a rational person.

Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.

