Sound Off for November 17: Merry Christmas, Mississippi Power

Might see it
If widening Dedeaux is anything like the 28th Street project, we might see it completed within our lifetime.
When?
When will you hold a true town hall? A meeting with actual constituents? Sir, if you lack the courage to meet with “We The People” you have no business representing the fourth district.
Really?
I’m hoping the person who wrote in about a law for sagging pants was kidding, but I’m afraid he was not. Really? A law about how someone wears their pants? What’s next? A law about what color underwear that’s allowed?
Please explain
Biloxi School District has an entire police force, complete with a police chief? What other Coast school district has a police department? This seems excessive. Why can’t the Biloxi Police Department simply supply a school resource officer?
Merry Christmas!
And a very merry Christmas to you, too, Mississippi Power.
To get the vote
Jeramey Anderson, young, smart and energetic. A legit Democratic challenger for Congress on the Coast. All he has to do to get my vote and many others is to declare he has the courage to face open town halls and his constituents in well announced venues and on a frequent basis — something we’ve not seen since the 20-plus years of Gene Taylor. And to be able to vote the right way, not just how party leaders tell you.
Do this
Maybe those who kneel during the national anthem, while they are on their knees, should pray to God, thanking him that they live in the greatest country in the history of the world and asking him to forgive them of their sins. If they really are sincere and want to help the oppressed of this world, why don’t they donate their millions to actually help those in need?
Silence says a lot
Sens. Cochran and Wicker, Rep. Palazzo, and Gov. Bryant, not one word about Roy Moore? Other GOP have publicly said they believe the women but from Mississippi leaders, nothing? Your silence speaks volumes on where you stand on such issues in our state, and it doesn’t speak highly of you
Thanks!
Thank you “Robert” for your kind actions today at the D’Iberville Dollar General Store. You graciously assisted my 88-year-old mother and myself unload our groceries and then put them into the trunk of our car. It renewed my mother’s and my faith in mankind. Yes, as you stated, more people need to be helpful to others. Let’s pass on this kindness!
