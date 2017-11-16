In this photo taken June 23, 2015, the Mississippi state flag is unfurled against the front of the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Mississippi.
Sound Off for Nov. 16: No flag, no funds

November 16, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED November 15, 2017 07:22 PM

Set it and forget it

Listen up, Jackson, and start whatever is necessary to put Standard Time to a vote. I’m tired of changing my clocks every year.

The big squeeze

Corporate greed puts everyone in a pinch.

You can do it

I installed the “no call” app on my iPhone. There is an option to add more than one phone, including landlines.

Oughta be a law

Any agency of the State of Mississippi that does not fly the State of Mississippi official flag should be denied funding by the State of Mississippi.

Great story

Great article in Wednesday paper about Gulfport school district accountability. It would be nice to see how other Coast school districts are doing.

Pass a law

We as a people should have city, county and state officials who can get a law passed dealing with these young people sagging their pants. It is not cute. I hate to see young men wearing their pants below their waistline. Can someone please get a law in place? I am a married man and my wife and kids shouldn’t have to see their underwear.

Up and down

On the day researchers lower high blood pressure levels, researchers say studies show getting tanked on coffee and caffeine lowers risk of heart problems and stroke. Yikes! Follow the money.

Drama, please!

Cable One please add the new Hallmark Drama Channel to your lineup. With so much hate and discontent and blood and guts in today’s show it is nice to know that there is one more that has good wholesome movies. We love all the Hallmark channels and would benefit so much from another one. Thank you.

Just missed it

Four-hour notice via email of Palazzo’s town hall meeting. Not very much notice. I was not able to answer my phone quick enough and missed the call. No way to call into the town hall. So much for finding out about tax reform.

Could it be . . .

As the Roy Moore episode unfolds, there are more questions than answers. If the horrific stories are true, was there a coverup back then when he was a Democrat? Has he now become a target since switching Republican in the 1990s?

Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.

