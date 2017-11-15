The company hired by the World Chess Federation to organize and broadcast the ongoing chess tournament in Russia announced that other websites would not be allowed to offer live coverage, as many had done in the past.
Sound Off

Sound Off for November 15: You know what’s boring? Chess

November 15, 2017 5:00 AM

Up and down

Build the middle class up and complaints will go down.

Boring!

Chess is just as boring as golf.

Playing the system

It’s interesting how people fool the market to push stocks up.

Trump

Trump has perfected the art of the deal. If any playing is going on, it is Russia and China who are being played by Trump. Make America great!

Do something

I would say to the Republicans, do something. Pass some useful legislation, particularly those items our Republican president has asked for and will sign into law today. Otherwise you are doomed in the midterms and possibly for a decade.

Please explain

The app you cited in today’s paper will only be effective on smart phones. I get many, many more Robo calls on my landline (which has a dumb phone). So, how do I deal with the much greater problem of their calling landline numbers?

Drive safely

I do the speed limit, I move out of speeders’ way. I generally take the path of least resistance, and I still have people get mad at me. But know this if you get too angry with me, you will find out I am the wrong person to pull that nonsense with. Leave on time. Drive safely.

Trump on Putin

I am no fan of Trump, but I can see why he won’t publicly call Putin a liar. He needs Putin’s cooperation on the issues of North Korea and Syria. Trump has nothing to gain and, potentially, much to lose by antagonizing Putin. He has mitigated his opinion to say he believes that Putin is sincere in his denials. I believe that is still a ruse by Trump; trying to satisfy both Putin and the U.S. public.

Not naive

Have you ever heard of diplomacy? Do you really think a man who has been dealing internationally for the majority of his life is being played? Just think if he had called Putin a liar how that would have gone over. You don’t know what Trump is thinking and that’s how he likes it. He is not a naive person.

What about us?

I would like to know how a retired couple both having pension income and Social Security income are impacted by the proposed income tax reform. I feel sure that we fall into the middle income bracket.

