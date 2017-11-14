Sound Off for Nov. 14: Trump is getting played like a violin

Dumbfounded
Based upon my two recent experiences, I don’t know why I have to press one for English since I’m going to be transferred to someone I can’t understand anyway.
Way to go
It was great to see ARVN soldiers in the Veterans Day parade in Biloxi. That’s what this country is all about. Our community is strong. Well done.
Unbelievable
I was initially skeptical of the new trash and recycling contract. I’m totally pleased with the once a week/same day pickup for everything. The Big Plus for me is the Recycling Bins with wheels. I have filled my recycling bin every week. I have yet to fill my trash bin to the top in a single week. I just hope the recycled materials are being recycled.
Don’t speed
If you would do the speed limit instead of putting the pedal to the metal, maybe people wouldn’t be in your way. Maybe these people will turn ahead, as far as you have places to be, try leaving a little earlier to compensate for unexpected delays such as a bridge up or traffic. You are the cause of accidents, not the person doing the speed limit. The people going slower than you are more aware of their surroundings, plus if you drive with a phone put them away, nothing is that important.
Trump the fiddle
Russian and Chinese leaders are playing Trump like a violin. He has no experience in their field and is very subject to flattery.
Come on down
Many people don’t realize that Biloxi’s Community Market is open year round. There are many local vendors that sell produce, plants, homemade baked goods, jams, jellies, honey and great crafts all year. So come down and do some holiday shopping at the Biloxi Community Market, Howard Avenue under the I110 bridge on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Dare you
NFL Kneelers: Walk a mile in another’s shoes. I dare you to do a ride along at any police department for an attitude adjustment.
OK by me, too
I am in complete agreement with “OK by me.” I moved out here from California a couple of years ago. And I love how friendly people here are. I also enjoy being called honey or sweetie. And although I know it is a term of respect I do not like to be called ma’am as it makes me feel old.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments