Sound Off for Sept. 27: Cut funding for NFL

After months of work, Congress cannot come together and agree on a replacement to the ACA. In their latest plan, they pass the responsibility to implement a plan to the states. If Congress cannot agree on a plan, how can anyone expect 50 state legislatures to agree on a plan that protects those in need? Congress needs to do their job and pass bi-partisan legislation that actually improves healthcare.
I'm glad they're sprucing up the Coast and fixing U.S. 90 but I've got an idea. How about do it every day for the local people who pay the taxes?
All the athletic pros have a right to express their views on their own time. I'm just glad Cable One grouped the sports channels together; it's easier to bypass them.
I will boycott the NFL by not watching any games this season. Fewer people are watching the games, attendance is down and the players are not fit to be role models. I also feel that public funding, both state and federal, should be cut for stadium and arena improvements. Let the NFL tow the line and see how far that gets them.
Accolades for Gulfport Mayor Hewes. This mayor did what is best for the citizens of Gulfport on garbage pickup and isn't just another bobble head, go-along politician.
At least six Trump administration officials have been using private emails to conduct government business. What? Lock them up!
Would it be great if a child would go through school with a book in his hand rather than a ball.
Now that I know the Saints are standing with the rest of the NFL, I will be attending every home game this and every other season, win or lose. Their standing for what is right makes them winners to me no matter what the scoreboard says. Also I have gotten my Christmas shopping done, online, this morning. NFL gear for everyone on my list!
I taught school during the 1957-1959 school years at the original DuKate School and knew Irma Harvey as a lower elementary teacher. What a sweet, thoughtful teacher and person. DuKate at that time had an outstanding faculty, including the principal, teachers and the cafeteria staff. In those years the cafeteria staff made homemade yeast rolls for lunch. About 9 o'clock you could smell the aroma of the bread baking as it spread throughout the school. By recess time the teachers would have ready for them a cup of coffee and roll to take to the playground. Now those were the good ole' days.
