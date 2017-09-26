Sound Off for Sept. 26: Support the anthem or leave the country

I just move on
Paul Hampton, meh. I find his columns neither witty nor intriguing as some writers have stated. I don’t see the Sun Herald removing his columns, so I simply exercise the easy form of censorship and don’t read his work. His opinions and mine just don’t agree.
Ain’t Dat no more
The NFL just lost me. I considered myself a Who Dat. To see Saints players sitting for the anthem makes me sick. My father served and fought for this country, many uncles and cousins who served, and I served. Goodbye NFL, hello racing. Signed: Proud of my flag and country.
Let the buck stop
I’m sick of people passing the buck.
What is their goal?
Just don’t understand why so many professional football players find it all right to disrespect our flag and therefore our country. Not sure what they are hoping to accomplish. Wonder how many voted in the last presidential election? How much they give to worthy causes? No more Saints or NFL for me.
A great solution
Lou Holtz has the answer to the NFL players kneeling when the national anthem is played: Keep the team in the locker room until after the anthem is played, like college teams do. Problem solved.
End of story
It’s not a gray area to me. If you don’t want to support or stand for the anthem, you need to leave the country. Many people died for your freedom, and that shows nothing but disrespect, end of story.
Take a stand
There’s an old country song that says you have to stand for something, or you’ll fall for anything. That’s where we are in this country. If we don’t stand for freedom, then we will fall for anything.
It’s disrespect
Let’s bring back the draft and let these ball players have to serve, like I had to. Why should they get all of the money — while our military are serving with very little money — to have them disrespect what I and many more have done for our freedom.
Wrong priorities
Our Senate just approved $700 million for war toys, while conservatives are saying that our government should not offer health care for its citizens. I think their priorities are out of whack.
Equal rights
Shame on the NFL, owners and players. You have a right to protest — and I have a right to ban you from my home.
On the clock
Can you think of any job, other than pro athletics, where you can protest “while on the clock” and not face repercussions from your employer?
