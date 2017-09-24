A fullback at Alabama before playing eight years in the NFL for New England and Philadelphia, Kevin Turner was 46 when he died in 2016. He had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, but after studying his brain researchers declared that it was actually CTE.
Sound Off

Sound Off for Sept. 24: We've known for years football leads to head injuries

September 24, 2017

Caring is sharing

The more I hear about the “could/couldn’t care less controversy”, the more I could care less.

Water fight

I read about the expansion of athletic facilities at Ocean Springs High school. Hopefully there are plans out there to build an aquatics facility for the district and return the YMCA pool to the paying members.

Tech fail

If NASA can launch a satellite (Cassini) into space 20 years ago that just recently destroyed itself after exploring Saturn, then our cellphones should be able to last longer than a year and a half.

Surprised?

I really do not understand these pro-football players or their families suing the NFL for head injuries. They have known for years what happens if you are continually being hit in the head. Then we have the defensive backs that are trying to hurt players with extremely hard hits (college also). We also have parents today that approve of their children playing sports where they continually get hit in the head. It may be the time for schools and the professionals make the participants sign a wavier.

Benefits of books

To the Sound Off writer who wants to do away with the libraries, imagine our society without the rich life of the mind our libraries and reading offer all of us. Not everyone has a computer; in fact the least fortunate parts of the population have neither smart phones nor computers and depend on the library to provide their link to the internet. Those who cannot afford to buy books are grateful for the opportunities offered by the library to enjoy the best our culture has to offer in literature. Losing the library would be the beginning of a downward trend that would deprive us all of the cultural growth and cumulative learning the library holds.

Bring in the experts

We need to send the Seabees to Puerto Rico. They would quickly improve the infrastructure there. Go Seabees!

Live music

I don’t know who’s in charge or can make this happen but please stop playing the music over the load speaker at the Gulfport Admiral football games! That’s why they have a band!

Keep ’em comin’

I, too, thoroughly enjoy Paul Hampton’s informative and witty columns. Keep them coming!

