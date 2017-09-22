Sound Off for Sept. 22: ‘Never forget these children’

Thanks!
Thank you, Harrison County, for striping the roads and making it safer to drive. Much-appreciated.
Get over it
Hillary! The election is over. Get over it!
Never miss a local story.
Saints reset
Tom Benson could sell the Saints to the Philippines and call them the “Manila Folders.”
Not just me
To “Just Me”: I can’t be the only one who thinks Paul Hampton’s witty and well-informed op-ed columns should appear more frequently.
‘Read a book!’
The Harrison County School District lost a great teacher, mentor and friend this past Saturday. Donnie Holston was a great man. He will be greatly missed by so many. In memory of him, I would like to say one thing, “Read a book!”
Good columns
I happen to enjoy Paul Hampton’s wittiness and perspective. I am trying to figure out which pieces the writer “is” citing. Thanks to the Sun Herald for allowing different editorial viewpoints and thanks to Hampton.
My ’druthers
I would prefer to read Paul Hampton’s “snarky pieces” any time, rather than be inundated with the weekly pap being served up by Mike Fullilove, the same drivel he has been subjecting the Coast to for the past couple of decades.
Support them
The Myers family and all families who have children with cancer deserve our support. Never forget these children, and never let these families fight their battles alone. We need to speak with one voice about the need for more funding for pediatric cancer research and trials. It is not OK to allocate so little funding to curing childhood cancer.
Stick with Fox News
I cannot believe anyone would object to Paul Hampton’s writing. His in-depth pieces indicate hours of research and fact-checking. He addresses current concerns in a writing style that is informative and often humorous. We need Paul Hampton to keep reminding us to keep our government transparent, and he does just that. Perhaps the writer who finds his writing a “waste of space” should just stick with Fox News.
Obsolete
A recent Letter to the Editor criticized a city for wanting to close a public library, and the city ought to close it. Because, it is sad to say, that public libraries are obsolete, white elephants, that burden taxpayers and contribute to the bloated city budgets. You can count the people on one hand who don’t have access to books and computers. A modern kid has more information on his phone than is found in a public library.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments