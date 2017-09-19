Sound Off: Atta boy, Tony Romo!

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Tony Romo smiles on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. A person with knowledge of the decision says Romo is retiring rather than trying to chase a Super Bowl with another team after losing his starting job with the Dallas Cowboys. The all-time passing leader for the storied franchise is headed to the broadcast booth after considering those offers. Matt Rourke AP