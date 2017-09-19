Sound Off: Atta boy, Tony Romo!

Atta boy, Romo!
Tony Romo is doing an excellent job as a color analyst on CBS NFL football. Very informative without jabbering too much. Adds a lot to the broadcast.
I did see
To “Did you see?” I did indeed see Jason Day’s hole-in-one. How exciting was that? I was yelling at the TV and cheering. I still am!
Laughing matter
To “Patience, people,” I do love it when people race up behind you and end up at the same red light. My dad and I laugh at those people all the time.
Only words
I remember learning an old saying 50 years ago when I was in elementary school. “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me.”
Unwatchable
Watched the Emmy Awards until they put down the president had to change the channels. TV is not worth watching anymore.
My recycling issues
I do recycle but the bins are too small. It is not easy to handle if it is full. It should have the bigger barrels and bigger recycling barrels.
Try a fraud alert
You could just put a 90-day fraud alert on your record instead of a complete freeze. Go to the website mentioned in the article “How to find out if the Equifax breach exposed your vital data” in Saturday’s paper and it mentions that choice as a possibility.
Was it worth it?
On Monday about 4:30 p.m. I was waiting for the green light at the intersection of Riverview Drive and Popp’s Ferry. The light changed to green and I proceeded north on Riverview. When I was halfway through the intersection you ran the red light causing me to slam on the brakes to avoid a collision. What were you thinking? You probably got home 20 seconds earlier than you would have had you stopped for the light at the risk of nearly killing both of us.
Now or later
The time-honored definition of “insanity” is doing the same things over and over and expecting different results. The Saints are in an 0-2 hole once again, the same thing occurring in their long, sad history of losing. Question: Wouldn’t it be smarter for owner Tom Benson to fire the GM and coaching staff now? Going 0-16 won’t look any prettier under a new coach than the present one.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments