Sound Off for Sept. 17: Don’t deport ‘Dreamers’

Missile zapper
Phineas and Ferb could build a laser that would detect and vaporize a North Korean missile every time he launched one. That would mess with his head.
Read up on freeze
Be sure to read all of the aspects and effects of a “credit freeze” before you make that move. It locks your credit file down as it implies, but it also locks you out. You may find yourself in a real pickle when you suddenly have no access to credit. Look before you leap.
Keep them here
I am a Trump-voter who is definitely for putting the DACA young adults on the pathway to citizenship. Deporting them implies that they have a “home of origin.” In their memory and upbringing, their only “home” is the USA.
Just me?
I just rolled my new recycle bin from my front yard to the backyard but didn’t make it because the wheel fell off and it tipped over. Great! Has anyone else had this problem? Now, who do I call? Thankful a can full of recycled material didn’t spill out onto my lawn.
How to drain swamp
The only way to drain that swamp is for Congress to initiate term limits. One six-year term for all. No career politicians. Electors should receive same health benefits and retirement as they determine for their electorate. They are not princes. And also make lobbyists illegal, as they should have already been. Drain that swamp!
Never again
The nursing home tragedy in Florida was horrible. It should be mandatory for any of these facilities, large or small, to have a detailed plan registered with local officials. The plan should be approved by these officials and reviewed annually and again at the start of hurricane season. It should require contact between the facility and officials before, during and after the event. Detailed evacuation plans should be mandatory. Listening local officials?
I remember
Irma Harvey lived in a Boarding House on Beach Boulevard, which is now the site of the Ohr O’Keefe Museum. It was a family home demolished by Hurricane Camille. I grew up across the street from her which was facing the back of the property. The street was called East Water Street at the time, but is now called Meaut Street. By the way, Harvey was an elementary teacher at Dukate Elementary. I’m sure this is the same person mentioned in the “Sound Off” a couple of days ago. What a great memory since I was a student at Dukate at the time, and I’m now 80 years old. Thanks for sharing this memory.
