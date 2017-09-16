The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined of the nation’s largest credit reporting bureaus, TransUnion and Equifax, more than $23 million to settle charges that they misled consumers about the pricing and value of credit products.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined of the nation’s largest credit reporting bureaus, TransUnion and Equifax, more than $23 million to settle charges that they misled consumers about the pricing and value of credit products. Martin Meissner AP

Sound Off for Sept. 16: ‘The bank was no help, nor were the three credit bureaus.’

September 16, 2017 12:00 AM

Simpler time

We should go back to paper and pen and actual security guards. It’s safer.

Federal matter

The federal government should shut down Equifax.

Thank you!

Wednesday my wife and I spent time cleaning our church. We were both tired, so on our way home we stopped at IHOP for a bite to eat. When we got ready to pay the bill we were told someone had already paid it for us. We just want to say thank you to whoever that was and that it just made our day. It gave us such hope and we really felt uplifted that someone would do such a nice thing for these two Senior citizens.

Freeze it

I would highly recommend people freeze their credit after the credit bureau breach. This is a great way to help protect your credit. In 2008 I was a victim of identity theft. It was a nightmare that took years to straighten out. The bank was no help, nor were the three credit bureaus. I was on my own. To this day no one has ever been caught. I am the only one who has suffered. So I recommend you do something before it happens to you.

Great addition

Thank you for the extra in the Sun Herald e-edition. I love reading the more in-depth stories from different sources. Great addition.

Get rid of them

For the third week in a row, and the sixth in the last 10 ,Waste Pro has failed to pick up yard waste in our neighborhood ( they do get the bins and the recyclables). I have called each week and talked to dispatchers and supervisors,e-mailed them also- to no effect. Mayor Hewes, get rid of them. Sir, show some concern for the citizens of Gulfport.

No thank you

The top-rated movie today is about an evil clown hiding in a sewer. I guess you know why I don’t go to the movies anymore. They don’t know how to make a good movie anymore.

Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.

