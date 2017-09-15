Sound Off for Sept. 15: Oyster farm off Deer Island is a great idea

Slow down
Ever since school let in police presence in my neighborhood has picked up so take it very slow unless you want a speeding ticket. It takes discipline to drive 20 mph.
I remember
Yes, I remember Irma Harvey quite well. She was my husband Phil’s aunt. They lived on East Beach in Biloxi. Devoted her life to teaching and her three nephews.
Unbelievable
It is hard to belive how many Americans and other tourists are now being evacuated off the Caribbean Islands. They knew well in advance the hurricane was out there.
Please explain
Why am I paying for fulltime garbage service and only getting parttime service off of Old Highway 49 in North Gulfport north of O’Neal Road. For three Saturdays in five weeks, they have not come around. Now today, I have a week’s worth of trash at the curb and still no pickup. I have called twice today since this morning and still no service. This is absolutely ridiculous!
Check it out
Hey, Harrison County! There is a truck in the ditch on Airey Tower Road that needs to be dealt with. It’s been there for a week. There is no way you can miss it. It has also been called in several times. Why is it taking so long to get it towed off?
Thanks, VA!
My husband a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran recently started getting health care from the Biloxi VA medical Center. I have nothing but praise and appreciation for the wonderful care my husband has received from the staff when he was in the hospital and in the clinics. The staff truly treat these veterans with the respect and appreciation they deserve. They have helped him not only with his health problems; but with the quality of his daily life. The VA Hospitals get a lot of bad press; but our local VA is great. Thank you to everyone at the Biloxi VA.
Why oppose?
I just read that citizens are against Oyster Farm off of Deer Island. Check out what is going on in many areas along the East Coast and in South Louisiana. This area would be perfect, and it does not hurt the area it will only enhance the coastal waters and the economy of South Mississippi.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments