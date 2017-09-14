Kenny Crippen, walks past debris into his home where he rode out Hurricane Irma on Plantation Island, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. "I've never run from any storm," said Crippen who has lived in the Everglades for 30 years. "I'm rooted here. I'm not leaving."
Sound Off

Sound Off for Sept. 14: Kids need to know how to handle hurricanes

September 14, 2017 5:00 AM

Jealousy

Retirement is wonderful. Some people put down retirement, but that is usually the ones who can’t retire or who can’t afford to retire. It’s called jealousy.

Tested?

There sure are a lot of people who get caught embezzling money from their employers. Were these people ever drug tested?

What a job

Highway grass is taller than my child, but I don’t mow due to severe storms, and I get a ticket. What a job that must be.

Saints coverage

Congrats to the valiant sportswriters for the Sun Herald. They described the Saints’ very pathetic season-opening loss in every way they could without using the word “stink.”

Judge not!

It’s such a shame that people are so judgmental. We’re taught at an early age to judge everything and everybody. There is only one true judge. I challenge people to go one day without judging anything.

Great headline

My hat is off to the Sound Off editor for the “Giant Void” title for the comment about the Dallas Cowboys football game in Tuesday paper. At first it almost went over my head. It was very creative.

Anyone?

I was recently given a drone manufactured in China. I really like the drone. However, having a background in security, I’m concerned about the fact that this drone has to contact the manufacturer’s website every time I fly it. It occurred to me that it would be a good way for the Chinese to have a very accurate and up-to-date GPS verified aerial database. Especially around military installations. Any military guys see the same thing?

Class idea

During the last few days some of our Gulf states as well as Florida have been hit hard by two hurricanes with category 4 and 5 strength doing severe damage to Texas, Louisiana and the Florida peninsula. This has brought me to the conclusion that our children in grammar schools, particularly in the Gulf states, should have classes teaching the destructive nature of hurricanes and how to deal with them.

Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.

