Sound Off for Sept. 13: There was a teacher on the Coast named Irma Harvey

Hurricane Irma tracks over Saint Martin and the Leeward Islands in this satellite image taken Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 at 7:15 a.m. EDT, and released by NASA/NOAA GOES Project,. Hurricane Irma roared into the Caribbean with record force early Wednesday, its 185-mph winds shaking homes and flooding buildings on a chain of small islands along a path toward Puerto Rico, Cuba and Hispaniola and a possible direct hit on densely populated South Florida. AP