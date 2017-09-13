Sound Off for Sept. 13: There was a teacher on the Coast named Irma Harvey

Anyone remember?
Just wondering if any seniors are still around who remember a teacher at Gorenflo School in 1933 whose name was Irma Harvey, the name of the two current hurricanes.
Negotiate
The governor should make the offer of changing the state flag if Amazon put it’s second headquarters in Olive Branch.
The Ain’ts?
Looks like another long season for the New Orleans Saints. No pass defense. Brees looks good, but they can’t keep other teams from scoring. Go, Cowboys and Dak!
SMTTT!
Now that the Southern Miss coaches know who the best quarterback is, they might have a good season. Go, Eagles!
Trump won
Ms. Clinton: “What Happened?” Trump won. Get over it.
About time!
Anyone else out there notice how the leaks have ceased since Gen. Kelly took over as Trump Chief of Staff? About time!
Do better!
Just witnessed two more recent college graduates leave the city and state seeking better paying employment. It’s time the city bring back longevity and education pay. You can do better at attracting and retaining our new college grads with those incentives. They never should have been suspended.
Study this
It would be nice for someone to do a study/survey to find out how many evacuees from both hurricanes refused to come to Mississippi because of the flag, and how many of those affected by the hurricanes refuse food/clothing/clean up help/rescue from the water/and monetary assistance from Mississippi because of the flag.
Congress’ ball
If DACA is important, Congress must put in a bill and get it through the process. Then give it to the president. Congress has the authority to make it right; not the president’s resolution. The ball is in the House and Senate’s court.
Comments