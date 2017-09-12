Sound Off for Sept. 12: Thank you for writing, Khalia McCray

Great memorials
Kudos and Amen to the creators of “B.C.” and “Wizard of ID” for your tributes to 9/11 in today’s comic strips.
Top of lists
I believe price-gouging during hurricanes is right up there with looting.
Fix this
OK, Biloxi, let’s get that water leak fixed in the median west of Gill Avenue in the eastbound lane of Beach Boulevard. Its not long before Cruisin’ The Coast.
Don’t like it
Let’s see. North Korea, natural disasters, and political rhetoric. Nope, I still don’t like “so” and “like.”
Giant void!
I thought Dallas was going to open the Sunday Night Football season but the other team didn’t show up.
Flag study
It would be nice for someone to do a study/survey to find out how many evacuees from both hurricanes refused to come to Mississippi because of the flag, and how many of those affected by the hurricanes refuse food/clothing/cleanup help/rescue from the water and monetary assistance from Mississippi because of the flag.
Not me
I don’t know about y’all, but it’s ridiculous for these reporters to stand out in the wind and rain, risking having their bodys assaulted by flying projectiles. I, for one, am not willing to risk seeing that happen —Live on TV.
Pray
Prayer is needed badly for all weather persons risking their lives to keep us updated on the hurricanes. All are doing great jobs of keeping us informed. Pray for their families, all responders, electric, gas persons, who will have to be out after the fact. Everyone that is or has been helping in harm’s way need us to Pray pray pray! Our America needs it, too. God bless!
Thanks, Khalia!
Thank you, Khalia McCray, for writing your thoughts on paper. Thank you for bringing tears to my eyes, goosebumps to my skin, and joy to my heart when I read the front page this morning. Please thank your first-grade teacher. Thank you, Sun Herald, for your series on “our kind of people.” Thank you, Khalia, for falling in love with writing, for if you fall in love with writing, you fall in love with reading. When you fall in love with reading, and writing about your experiences and observations it’s incredibly contagious, and fills vast voids in people’s lives. We need you, Khalia.
