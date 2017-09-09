Sound Off for Sept. 9: Keep quiet, Trump trashers

Real action
Hey all you President Trump trashers: Want to see a real president in action? Go to I-10 and look at all the Emergency Disaster Response Conveys heading to Florida and the Southeast Coast.
Come on!
Ah come on, guys. By the end of the day, you more or less can’t tell if someone is, like, intelligent because they do or don’t say things like “if you will” or “as a matter of fact.” Like, I’m just sayin’... Wow! That is annoying.
Gouging?
What angers me about the increase in gas prices is it becomes immediate. I could understand if a truck arrived with a higher cost and it gets passed on. What’s happening now is pure greed taking advantage of the situation.
Really?
Let me get this straight. Donald Trump Jr. was questioned for five hours on his meeting with the Russians that lasted maybe 15 minutes?
Bad attitude
To the person who responded to a writer in the Sound Off about where to get the blue tarps. You told the person to look at themselves in the mirror. I do not know the writer but was offended by your attitude. This person asked a simple question that many people would ask in this situation with a possible hurricane coming our way. Did you go through Katrina? Perhaps the writer is disabled or elderly or maybe new to the Coast. True South Mississippi residents understand why you asked that particular question.
Bad shape
About 40 years ago, we read in the Herald that U.S. 90 was going to be paved over with asphalt. We would not have to hear our tires click on the expansion joints anymore. I drove it one night from one bay to the other, both lanes. very few damaged spots, and nothing severe. First thing we noticed, the black pavement made it very dark at night. The white concrete reflected light a good bit. The next thing we saw were cutters brought in to open the expansion joints up. There has been a lot of maintenance since then. This road was paved with 8 inches of concrete. There was no need to cover it with asphalt. Where storm drains were repaired, asphalt replaced the original concrete. It is embarrasing to see this road in this condition for Cruisin’ The Coast.
