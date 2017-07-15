Sound Off for July 16: Parking in Old Town Bay St. Louis should be for customers

I scream for ice cream
Just came back from a trip up North, where ice cream shops dot the landscape of every town. Why no refreshing soft serve ice cream shops on the Coast? Are there no enterprising entrepreneurs out there to open one up on Popp’s Ferry Road?!
Let customers park
As Bay St. Louis continues to explode, especially the Old Town area, parking is getting tight. Not from customers, mind you, but from employees. Especially the businesses that employee 30, 40 or more people. New restaurants and bars are opening almost every day. Where is a tourist supposed to park? Under the previous city administration, the mayor asked that employees park in the parking garage, which is free, very nice and close by. This did not happen, even though it was a great idea.
Galleria, where are you?
We have a parkway and a car dealership named Galleria, but when will it get built? Seems like it's been a long time since we've heard anything.
Magnolia reflects beauty
I think the magnolia flag would be beautiful next to the American flag. Magnolias are much more representative of modern Mississippi. Many of us have grown tired of the Confederate stigma and want to move on. Mississippi is a beautiful state, and we need to be seen that way by the rest of the country.
A bright idea
What a great idea the Seabees have to use the sun for more than getting a tan. Maybe the casinos will catch on and set up wind turbines, since they are undoubtedly the biggest electricity users on the Coast. Thank you for giving me another good reason for subscribing to the paper: real news.
Skills thrown away
It's too bad so many people have to throw away their job skills that took them years to build up.
A beautiful life
To the Sneed family: Thank you for sharing your daughter's life with us. It was truly a beautiful story, one which made me cry. An old man touched by such a beautiful story. Thank you, and God bless your family.
Crooked path
Crooks feed off crooks.
Yay, pickleball!
Yes, pickleball is becoming very popular for all ages. We have been waiting a very long time for the tennis courts to be resurfaced at Hiller Park and hope they will have Pickleball courts there soon!
