Sound Off for July 15: Let’s get Whitley McQueen a new wheelchair

We wish to express our appreciation to the Gulfport police for their increased presence in the west Gulfport area.
I worked for Gus in the mid ’60s. He was a good boss and a hard-worker. Mrs. Stevens was one of the nicest ladies I’ve ever met. Women today could take lessons from her on style and grace. A great lady.
Donald Trump Jr. should volunteer to testify before the full Congress on his terms. He needs to set the date during the week of their scheduled recess and see how many would still be interested in what he has to say.
I just want to vent a little about Donald Trump. He may not be the perfect president in the world, but you will never again see a president who cares for the U.S.A. like he does. He loves his country with all his heart. God bless him and keep him safe.
Sun Herald, I was touched by your story on July 13 regarding the young lady who finally was blessed with a wheel chair ramp. Her mother is trying to raise funds to buy her a motorized wheel chair. I will be more than happy to donate the first $100 toward such a fund if the Sun Herald or someone else will chair such a worth while project. Maybe her mother.
Today at the Community Market, I watched a teenage girl drag a small dog around on a leash. She jerked the pup over and over because it was not moving fast enough or going the direction she wanted. There were times the dog was literally dragged by the leash. And the adult with her was clueless, she never got off her phone. I felt for the pup, but didn’t know what to do. What can someone do in a circumstance like that?
Well, it’s almost time for school to start, so parents, talk to your children about bullying. There is nothing worse than that. It stays with children for a lifetime. There was a little boy in our store Saturday who proudly told me he was going to be in First grade. I just hope he has a good experience. Teachers need to be aware of what’s going on and put a stop to it. I substituted at school for two years and never once had to send anyone to the principal’s office. All I did was tell them to let me tell them a story, and I would pick one from life experience. It worked like a charm.
