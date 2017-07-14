Sound Off for July 14: Leave Mississippi’s flag alone

Please explain
Why would anyone think that opening a product and tasting it is something they could do at a local Farmer’s Market? Would they do the same thing at Walmart?
We’re spending here
For the person commenting yesterday, myself and many others will continue to spend our money locally regardless of the flag. Our hats off to the mayors who have made the decision to fly the state flag.
Lower costs!
Why aren’t our lawmakers working on legislation that lowers healthcare costs, then work on an actual affordable healthcare act?
Ancient work
I agree with “When.” Ancient Rome completed their sewer systems in less time than it is taking Gulfport to complete the work on Orange Grove Road.
Get to work
Maybe we should dock members of Congress pay $1,000 each time he or she says collusion or Russia.
Shouldn’t they be doing what they are paid to do?
Leave flag alone
I am sick and tired of political correctness or whatever else it is causing all of our history to disappear. Leave our Mississippi flag alone. We have already voted on keeping our flag once and that is enough. If our flag reminds you of things you don’t want to be reminded of, then you need to take control of your mind an leave our flag alone.
Money talks
In response to yesterday’s Spending Elsewhere Sound Off, we’ve just spent lots of money at retail sites in Ocean Springs and advised them that we’ll be spending lots more money in Ocean Springs as long as the Mississippi flag flies over the Ocean Springs City Hall. Positive cash flow vs. negative letter-writing.
Happy trails
To “Spending Elsewhere”: I hope you enjoy visits to your favorite gas station because I imagine your gas bill will increase since you won’t be doing any shopping in Ocean Springs. To make it even easier on yourself, why don’t you consider leaving Mississippi? After all, it was a decision by a majority of Mississippians to keep the flag as it is. Oh, by the way, if you make any shopping trips to Mobile, the new Alabama Welcome Center is now open. Just in case you need to make a quick stop.
Priorities
I have a question. Is the cost of this aquarium we keep hearing about being made using state funds or just the counties it serves? If the state is paying for it they need to help those who are going to lose their Medicaid before spending the money so frivolously. There is way too many other issues that require spending money. Do the most important needs first.
