Sound Off for July 11: Thanks for the inspiration of Ted Hearn

Super-size us
Gulfport needs a “super-sized” grocery store that offers more variety.
Perks of prison
Prisoners get free room and board and a free education. Lucky them.
Harsh cuts
Cutting Medicaid is a death sentence for some.
Say what?
So what is up with Ivanka sitting in for the President at the G20 summit? She is neither qualified nor elected to do so.
What a man!
Thanks to Anita Lee for the inspiring article on Ted Hearn. What a man!
Really?
There has been a lot said about the garbage pickup lately. How can a single household fill up a large trash can (as we have now) more than once a week? I think some people just want something to complain about.
Vicious circle
Our Healthcare system has been a mess for a very long time. Obamacare did nothing to change that. When I was working, I had good healthcare. But I paid for it as part of my benefits. Now that I’m retired, I can’t afford decent healthcare. I’m in the lower/middle income group that can’t get it at a reduced price but can’t afford to pay for it from my retirement. It’s a vicious circle, and I don’t see it being fixed anytime soon.
True colors
I would not hold my breath for (Rep. Steven) Palazzo to talk with those who need Medicaid. He’s already shown his true colors by how he votes. If he does shock us and talks with us he would spend his time telling us how great the new insurance is.
Great benefits!
I hear Angola Penitentiary in Louisiana is training inmates in HVAC repair, automotive repair, plumbing, the culinary arts and seminary studies. That’s great. It’s nice to know the inmates have a stable place to live while completing their education. They don’t have to worry about rent, bills, food, clothing, transportation, etc. They can complete their education in a timely manner.
The right thing
Finally a city official who has the (guts) to do the right thing. It’s entirely correct to fly the state flag in front of City Hall. You cannot hide from the past but you can learn from it. Our history is what it is, but it is history. Political correctness never solved a problem it only compounds it. Common sense is the answer but it appears that it no longer exists.
