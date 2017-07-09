Sound off for July 9: You are not entitled to free healthcare

Leave only footprints
We are so lucky to have beautiful islands off the Gulf Coast! There is much to enjoy with the beaches and all sorts of nature. However, please do not leave your trash behind. Be mindful of others. In fact, when we visit the islands, we always bring back a couple bags of trash. It is great exercise and you never know what “treasures” you may find! So please, take only photographs and leave only footprints!
Get ready
I’m reading that Gulfport will borrow more money then expected to fund the Mississippi Aquarium. Get ready citizens of Gulfport for more taxes coming your way. Hope this is not like the Mississippi power plant failure.
Nothing is free
Healthcare is not a right! A “right” is a moral or legal entitlement to have or obtain something. You are not entitled to the work of a doctor, nurse of any other healthcare worker for free!
Report fireworks
To Sleep Deprived: There is a solution. I call the police department. Not 911 but just the regular number. I live two blocks off the beach in Biloxi and apparently those setting off fireworks late-night don’t have jobs and believe nobody else does either. Fireworks are illegal in the city. The police department is always courteous and helps me out.
City vs. county
Five people, none whom live in Long Beach, decided that my garbage fee will increase, and it will only be picked up once a week instead of twice. And the mayor and Board of Aldermen, who were elected by the residents, allowed this to happen? Hello!
Can failure
Waste Pro just scattered garbage from one end of Cachemont Cove in Biloxi to the other. How can the world is once a week pick up at increased rate and a microchip going to help that device? No one claims responsibility for such poor service.
Cleaning fee
So when all this oil spill money is handed out, who is going to clean all the oil that is still at the bottom of the Gulf?
Connections
Saw President Trump today at the G20 meeting saying that we are now an energy exporting nation and if anybody needs some come see us. This ties in with what I saw yesterday when his new EPA director was delegated to relax or scrap Obama restrictions designed to keep our water and air clean. Then energy producers have carte blanche to put profit ahead of environment as a legacy to our children. Knew there was a tie-in somewhere.
