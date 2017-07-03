Sound Off for July 3: What is Delbert Hosemann trying to hide?

Independence
Like most Southerners, I started voting Republican after the civil rights acts. But one day I was watching my grandchildren play and got to thinking: they will live in the future and I’m voting on the past. How selfish of me. I should be voting on what’s best for them. My vote is not going to change the past, but it can affect the future. So, I became an independent; voting for whomever I thought best. I urge my fellow Southerners to give it some thought.
Can’t take it with you
Attended the funeral of a person who wanted to be buried with his cellphone! Guess he wanted to keep in touch with his family?
Also unrestrained
Would someone please tell me the difference between riding in the back of a pick-up truck unrestrained or sitting swinging your legs off the back of a golf cart unrestrained? Truckers will be ticketed while these others go unscathed.
Electric cans
Can someone tell me why Harrison County thinks we need a (micro)chip on our garbage cans?
Tax talk
Re: taxes, Republicans say “too much!” Democrats counter by saying: “Too much is never enough!” The Democrats would be right if there were a need for more government revenue to fund a legitimate need. Given the failure of the democrats’ ‘War on Poverty’ and Obamacare, it appears that ‘too much’ is being spent to achieve ‘too little!’
Trying to hide?
Hosemann’s “go jump in the Gulf” comment to Trump’s election commission request for state voter data is a farce. To say he is trying to protect the privacy of Mississippi voters is laughable given the total lack of privacy in today’s cyber world. The question should be what is he (and the other states that are also refusing) really trying to hide?
Hiding hypocrisy
President Trump is such a hypocrite. He casts suspicion on states that refuse to reveal extensive information about their voters by saying, “What are they [those states] trying to hide?” Well, President Trump, you keep refusing to reveal your IRS tax information for the past five years. What are you trying to hide?
Not another one
I was just reading about the Gulf Coast amusement park being built by the Poarch Creek Indians, which has also purchased property in D’Iberville for a casino! Really, do we need another casino? We need something the entire family can enjoy!
Support the birds
Forty five years ago, the feds took my property by eminent domain for the Sandhill Crane habitat. Certainly hope these Trump-thinkers don’t take it back.
Cool story
The article on Alabama’s underwater forest was so interesting. Definitely like this kind of information.
Comments